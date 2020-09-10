ED quizzes Bineesh Kodiyeri for 11 hours in Kerala gold smuggling case, Bengaluru drug case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) leader Balakrishnan for 11 hours.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-09-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 09:17 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) leader Balakrishnan for 11 hours. He was summoned by the agency on Tuesday to appear before it in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case and Bengaluru drug case.
He will be summoned again for interrogation by ED after one week. Earlier PK Firoz, a Muslim Youth League leader alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri had close links with the drug smuggling accused. Bineesh, however, denied the allegation as baseless.
