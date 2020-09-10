IED found in J-K's Baramulla
Security forces on Thursday detected an Improvised explosive device in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said A joint patrolling party of security forces detected the IED concealed in a sand bag near a bus stop at Chatloora in Dangiwacha area of the district, a police official said. The IED was apparently planted by militants to target security forces, the official said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-09-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 10:37 IST
A joint patrolling party of security forces detected the IED concealed in a sand bag near a bus stop at Chatloora in Dangiwacha area of the district, a police official said. The IED was apparently planted by militants to target security forces, the official said. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which destroyed the IED without causing any damage, he added. This was the second IED found by security forces in north Kashmir in the past four days. A similar IED was recovered by security forces from Drugmulla area of Kupwara district on Monday.PTI MIJ DVDV
