Russia says it respects Serbia's decision to withdraw from military drills in Belarus
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:55 IST
The Kremlin said on Thursday it respected Serbia's decision to withdraw from participating in joint military drills alongside Russian and Belarusian forces that are due to take place in protest-hit Belarus later this month. Serbia suspended its participation in military drills with foreign troops for six months on Wednesday after what the government termed "enormous and undeserved" pressure from the European Union over Belarus.
Serbia is a candidate for EU membership. Protests have rocked Belarus since a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election. Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova said on Thursday the authorities had threatened to kill her as they attempted to deport her earlier this week.
