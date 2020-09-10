Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia says it respects Serbia's decision to withdraw from military drills in Belarus

The Kremlin said on Thursday it respected Serbia's decision to withdraw from participating in joint military drills alongside Russian and Belarusian forces that are due to take place in protest-hit Belarus later this month. Protests have rocked Belarus since a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:55 IST
Russia says it respects Serbia's decision to withdraw from military drills in Belarus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Thursday it respected Serbia's decision to withdraw from participating in joint military drills alongside Russian and Belarusian forces that are due to take place in protest-hit Belarus later this month. Serbia suspended its participation in military drills with foreign troops for six months on Wednesday after what the government termed "enormous and undeserved" pressure from the European Union over Belarus.

Serbia is a candidate for EU membership. Protests have rocked Belarus since a disputed Aug. 9 presidential election. Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova said on Thursday the authorities had threatened to kill her as they attempted to deport her earlier this week.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Australia need to address little holes in their ODI line-up, feels Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels that the Aaron Finch-led ODI side needs to work on their game to be fully prepared for the 2023 World Cup. Pontings remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in a three-matc...

UP: Baghpat admin orders probe after villagers allege death due to spurious liquor

Alleging a death due to the consumption of spurious liquor, people created a ruckus at a village here on Thursday, prompting the district administration to order a probe into it. Shyamlal 43 died allegedly due do the consumption of spurious...

Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra to New Delhi on September 17

Air India is intending to operate a special evacuation charter flight to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi on September 17 under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said o...

Tennis-Andreescu hails pro tennis pioneers 'Original 9' ahead of 50th anniversary

Bianca Andreescu has paid tribute to American great Billie Jean King and the eight other female players who signed 1 contracts to launch a new womens professional tennis circuit 50 years ago. King, along with Americans Rosemary Casals, Nanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020