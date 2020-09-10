Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus protest leader says she was threatened with expulsion 'alive or in bits'

Belarus opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova said security officers put a bag over her head and threatened to kill her when they tried to forcibly deport her to Ukraine earlier this week, according to a statement filed by her lawyer on Thursday. Kolesnikova, one of the most prominent leaders of month-long protests against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, prevented the attempt to expel her by tearing up her passport.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 10-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 14:59 IST
Belarus protest leader says she was threatened with expulsion 'alive or in bits'
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Belarus opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova said security officers put a bag over her head and threatened to kill her when they tried to forcibly deport her to Ukraine earlier this week, according to a statement filed by her lawyer on Thursday.

Kolesnikova, one of the most prominent leaders of month-long protests against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, prevented the attempt to expel her by tearing up her passport. She said in the statement that she had genuinely feared for her life.

"In particular it was stated that if I did not voluntarily leave the Republic of Belarus, I would be taken out anyway, alive or in bits. There were also threats to imprison me for up to 25 years," Kolesnikova said. Her lawyer said she was filing a criminal complaint against Belarusian authorities including the KGB security police.

She is now in detention in the capital Minsk, where she was due to be questioned on Thursday. Lukashenko denies rigging the Aug. 9 election, which official results said he won by a landslide and has cracked down hard on protesters demanding his resignation. He has refused to talk to the opposition, saying it is bent on wrecking the country.

Inaugurating a new chief prosecutor on Thursday, Lukashenko reiterated his uncompromising line. "I want to tell you like a man... People often reproach me: 'He won't give up power.' They're right to reproach me. The people didn't elect me for this," he said.

"Power is not given to be taken, thrown and given away," he added, saying the country must not return to the chaos of the 1990s following the break-up of the Soviet Union. In the month since the disputed election, nearly all the opposition's key leaders have been arrested, fled, or been forced to leave the country.

Writer Svetlana Alexievich, the winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature, accused the authorities on Wednesday of terrorizing their own people. Diplomats from seven European countries came to her flat, in part to help protect her. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, retains the support of his key ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin. The West has so far been cautious about taking firm action that might provoke a Russian intervention, although the EU is drawing up a list of Belarusian officials to target with sanctions.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline for TikTok deal - Bloomberg

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikToks U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks with bidders Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp , Bloomberg reported on Thur...

Australia need to address little holes in their ODI line-up, feels Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels that the Aaron Finch-led ODI side needs to work on their game to be fully prepared for the 2023 World Cup. Pontings remark comes as Australia gets ready to lock horns with England in a three-matc...

UP: Baghpat admin orders probe after villagers allege death due to spurious liquor

Alleging a death due to the consumption of spurious liquor, people created a ruckus at a village here on Thursday, prompting the district administration to order a probe into it. Shyamlal 43 died allegedly due do the consumption of spurious...

Air India plans to operate special flight from Basra to New Delhi on September 17

Air India is intending to operate a special evacuation charter flight to facilitate the return of stranded Indian nationals from Basra in Iraq to New Delhi on September 17 under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Indian Embassy in Baghdad said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020