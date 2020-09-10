Lebanese army use helicopters to control port fire, military says

Lebanese army use helicopters to control port fire, military saysReuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-09-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:34 IST
Lebanon's army said its helicopters would be used to help extinguish a fire at Beirut port on Thursday.
Live television footage showed one helicopter flying to the area, with a water container slung underneath. The blaze erupted a little more than a month after a huge explosion devastated the port and surrounding area.
