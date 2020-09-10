Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks govt to assess e-learning for specially-abled students

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta directed district social welfare officers to pay "surprise visits" over the next two weeks to centres that were providing digital education to such students, and to assess how the system was fairing and if there were any deficiencies. The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by an NGO, through advocate Uday Warunjikar, seeking relief for specially-abled school and college students during the COVID-19 unlock phase.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-09-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 16:35 IST
HC asks govt to assess e-learning for specially-abled students
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the district social welfare authorities across Maharashtra to assess the ongoing digital education programme for specially-abled students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta directed district social welfare officers to pay "surprise visits" over the next two weeks to centres that were providing digital education to such students, and to assess how the system was fairing and if there were any deficiencies.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by an NGO, through advocate Uday Warunjikar, seeking relief for specially-abled school and college students during the COVID-19 unlock phase. The Maharashtra government had submitted an affidavit in the High Court last month stating that it had started e- learning under the Centre's 'Diksha' platform for the specially-abled.

The state submitted that it had set up e-learning centres from where teachers could impart virtual lessons and that there was also a mobile application through which students can access such classes. However, on Thursday, advocate Warunjikar told the court that at least 70 per cent of disabled students in the state lived in rural areas, where they were facing problems of poor internet connectivity.

The concerned teachers had not been trained by the state to conduct virtual classes for specially-abled students, he added. At this, the bench said district officers would conduct the surprise checks and said if they find something lacking at these e-learning centres, requisite assistance must be provided.

The court directed the district social welfare officers to submit their assessment report to the joint secretary of the state's social justice and special assistance department. The joint secretary, in turn, will file an affidavit in the High Court giving details of the reports received.

In the meanwhile, the court said all stakeholders must make "sincere efforts to impart online education" to such students. The bench also directed the Union government and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to file their respective responses to the plea in two weeks.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

We are committed to the divorce deal, Britain to tell EU

Britain will reiterate its commitment to implementing the divorce deal agreed with the European Union at an emergency meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and B...

Nadda in Bihar for two days, likely to meet Nitish Kumar

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Bihar from Friday and is likely to meet JDU president and state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as the ruling National Democratic Alliance gears up for the assembly polls, expected to be he...

PM Modi speaks to Shinzo Abe, reviews status of India, Japan ongoing cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephonic conversation with his Japenese counterpart Shinzo Abe, during which the two leaders reviewed the status of ongoing cooperation, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail MAHSR p...

Paris police bans planned weekend 'Yellow Vests' protest

Police have banned a planned demonstration in Paris by the Yellow Vests anti-government movement this weekend, on the grounds it could result in public disorder. In a statement on Thursday, police said they were also banning the Yellow Vest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020