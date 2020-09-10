Left Menu
Three people injured in attack in UP's Bhadohi after dispute over sharing legal expenses

The people involved in the clash had attacked some sanitation workers on May 3 at the Kaziyan locality here, Circle Officer, City, Kalu Singh said. The sanitation workers then filed a case against all six of them in this connection, he said. There was a dispute among the accused over bearing the expenses of the case, the CO said.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 10-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2020 19:29 IST
Three people were severely injured here on Thursday after being attacked with sharp weapons by as many men following a dispute over bearing the expenses of a case filed against all of them. The people involved in the clash had attacked some sanitation workers on May 3 at the Kaziyan locality here, Circle Officer, City, Kalu Singh said.

The sanitation workers then filed a case against all six of them in this connection, he said. There was a dispute among the accused over bearing the expenses of the case, the CO said. While one of the injured has been referred to a Varanasi hospital in a critical condition, two others were admitted to the district hospital here, he said.

One of the three accused has been arrested after lodging a case, while a search is on for the remaining two, the CO added..

