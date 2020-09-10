Three people injured in attack in UP's Bhadohi after dispute over sharing legal expenses

Three people were severely injured here on Thursday after being attacked with sharp weapons by as many men following a dispute over bearing the expenses of a case filed against all of them. The people involved in the clash had attacked some sanitation workers on May 3 at the Kaziyan locality here, Circle Officer, City, Kalu Singh said.

The sanitation workers then filed a case against all six of them in this connection, he said. There was a dispute among the accused over bearing the expenses of the case, the CO said. While one of the injured has been referred to a Varanasi hospital in a critical condition, two others were admitted to the district hospital here, he said.

One of the three accused has been arrested after lodging a case, while a search is on for the remaining two, the CO added..