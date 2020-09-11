France protests after Afghans release Taliban prisoners behind French deaths

France's foreign ministry on Thursday protested against the liberation by Afghan authorities of two Taliban prisoners who had killed two of its citizens. "France reiterates its firmest opposition to the release of individuals convicted of having committed crimes against French nationals, in particular soldiers and humanitarian workers," the ministry said in a statement.

The militant group has insisted that 5,000 prisoners be released, including six objected to by Western governments such as France and Australia for insider attacks on their forces. Six were released on Thursday.