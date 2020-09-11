Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top leadership missing from action in China conflict, says Owaisi

Our armed forces are doing their best to tackle the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the border, but the crisis is no longer about the military but about the top leadership which is missing from action, said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 11-09-2020 08:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 08:08 IST
Top leadership missing from action in China conflict, says Owaisi
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Our armed forces are doing their best to tackle the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at the border, but the crisis is no longer about the military but about the top leadership which is missing from action, said AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. "Our armed forces are doing their best to tackle the PLA at the border. But the crisis is no longer about the military. It is about our top political leadership which is missing from action. Why has PMO India not spoken on the issue for weeks?" Owaisi tweeted.

"Maybe, when he is free from feeding peacocks, he will have the time to tell the people of this country and also generate courage to mention China by name," he added. India recently outflanked China by taking control of strategic heights near Pangong Lake's southern bank. It thwarted an attempt by the Chinese soldiers to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan Valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June. Last Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of the SCO dialogue in Moscow that attempts by Chinese troops to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC was in violation of the bilateral agreements, and Beijing should work with New Delhi for complete disengagement from all friction areas including Pangong Tso. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Charges, sanctions revive specter of Russian interference

The Trump administration on Thursday charged a Russian national in a sweeping plot to sow distrust in the American political process and imposed sanctions against a Russia-linked Ukrainian lawmaker accused of interfering in the U.S. preside...

Security Council demands an end to attacks on schools worldwide

The Security Council on Thursday demanded a halt to attacks on schools, together with students and teachers in conflict zones around the world, in a presidential statement coinciding with the first International Day to Protect Education fro...

4 Houston officers fired after fatally shooting man in April

Four Houston police officers have been terminated after an internal investigation determined they did not use reasonable force when they fired their weapons 21 times at a man who had been experiencing a mental health crisis, killing him in ...

Fake doctor, associates arrested in Hyderabad

An alleged fake doctor was arrested along with his associates in Hyderabad on Thursday. The police have also seized fake documents, cash and two mobile phones from their possession. According to the police, a fake doctor YS Teja resident of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020