Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennessee man shoots deputy, killed when SWAT enters house

Jonathan Darsaw, 49, was fatally shot early Thursday during an “armed confrontation” with Shelby County sheriff's deputies called in to help authorities in adjoining Fayette County, authorities said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Fayette County authorities received reports Wednesday that a man had shot his girlfriend multiple times and was holding her hostage in a house in Moscow, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Memphis.

PTI | Memphis | Updated: 11-09-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 11:15 IST
Tennessee man shoots deputy, killed when SWAT enters house

A man who held his girlfriend hostage and shot a deputy while barricading himself in a home in Tennessee was killed when a SWAT team entered the house, authorities said Thursday. Jonathan Darsaw, 49, was fatally shot early Thursday during an “armed confrontation” with Shelby County sheriff's deputies called in to help authorities in adjoining Fayette County, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Fayette County authorities received reports Wednesday that a man had shot his girlfriend multiple times and was holding her hostage in a house in Moscow, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Memphis. The man, identified as Darsaw, allowed his girlfriend to leave and barricaded himself in the house, the TBI said in a news release. The woman was hospitalized with injuries that were not critical.

Later Wednesday, Fayette County deputies tried to arrest Darsaw when he stepped onto his back porch. Darsaw shot at deputies, hitting one of them, the TBI said. The deputy received treatment for undisclosed wounds and is recovering, the TBI said. Shelby County's SWAT team was called for help and members entered the home at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Darsaw, who is Black, was fatally shot during a confrontation that is under investigation by the TBI, which will forward its findings to the district attorney.

The name and race of the deputy who was shot was not immediately released..

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

ADB and ENGIE group partner to construct 200 MW solar power plant in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, grows by 6.6% in July

Britains economy grew for a third month in a row as the country tried to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.Output expanded by 6.6 in July from June, helped by the further lifting of restrictions in ...

Taliban kill 16 Afghan servicemen in Nangarhar province

Kabul Afghanistan, September 11 ANISputnik The Taliban Islamist movement has attacked positions of the Afghan security forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, leaving 16 servicemen dead and some more injured, a local source told Sputni...

Australian leader threatens to fire ministers over koalas

An Australian state leader on Friday shut down a revolt in her coalition government over a policy to protect koala habitat by threatening to fire seven renegade ministers. The Nationals party, which is the junior coalition partner in the co...

Hungary won't impose blanket school closure to curb pandemic - PM Orban

Hungary will not impose blanket school closures to curb the spread of the coronavirus but will aim to protect the most vulnerable elderly as the main goal is to keep the economy going, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on state radio on Frid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020