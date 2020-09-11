Left Menu
UP: POCSO court frames charges against ashram owner, disciple in sexual exploitation case

A POCSO court on Friday framed charges against an ashram owner and his disciple in connection with the case of sexual exploitation of children at the place in Shukratal area here.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-09-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 19:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A court on Friday framed charges against an ashram owner and his disciple in connection with the case of sexual exploitation of children at the place in Shukratal area here. The owner of the ashram, Bhakti Bhushan Govind Maharaj, along with his disciple Krishan Mohan Das were charged under various sections of the law by Special Judge Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari.

The special judge framed Maharaj under Sections 323, 377 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 3 of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Das was charged under Sections 323 and 504 of the IPC along with provisions of the JJ Act.

The court fixed September 15 for evidence to be put forward from the prosecution side. According to special lawyer for POCSO cases Dinesh Sharma, police had filed a charge sheet against the ashram owner and his disciple under various sections of the law in connection with the case that took place at the ashram.

Maharaj and Das were arrested in July for sexually exploiting children and forcing them to work as labourers.

