Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia judge rules out referendum on abolishing police department in Black jogger case

A former Glynn County police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Arbery case. Police say Gregory McMichael saw Arbery jogging through his neighborhood outside of Brunswick and said he believed Arbery looked like a burglary suspect.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:02 IST
Georgia judge rules out referendum on abolishing police department in Black jogger case

A Georgia Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that voters cannot decide to abolish the Glynn County Police Department over its handling of the murder of a Black jogger, an incident captured on a cellphone video that created a national outcry.

Liberty County Judge Charles Rose ruled that the authority to abolish a police department rests with local officials and was not subject to a public referendum. The move to abolish the Glynn County Police Department was spurred by the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, by two white men, including a former police officer. The killing occurred in February but the suspects were charged only after state authorities become involved two months later.

Michael Browning, the chair of the Glynn County Board of Commissioners, said that it was the right decision. "This was unconstitutional from the get-go," said Browning who pushed for the lawsuit to stop the referendum.

State Senator William Ligon, who started ballot initiative was not immediately available for comment. The state legislature approved of the referendum in June and Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law in August, prompting the county commission's lawsuit. A former Glynn County police officer, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were charged with murder and aggravated assault in the Arbery case.

Police say Gregory McMichael saw Arbery jogging through his neighborhood outside of Brunswick and said he believed Arbery looked like a burglary suspect. The elder McMichael called his son and the two armed themselves and drove after Arbery. The cell phone video appears to show Arbery was chased and shot with a shotgun. The Department of Justice is investigating the police department over the delay in bringing charges.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Maha govt thinks war against corona over, only battle left is against Kangana: Fadnavis

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government thinks its war against the coronavirus is over and the only battle left to wage is against actress Kangana...

Zoom's mobile and desktop apps now support two-factor authentication

Video-conferencing giant Zoom has added two-factor authentication 2FA to its desktop and mobile applications, giving users the option of adding an extra layer of security to their account beyond a standard password.Two-Factor Authentication...

Former SC judge Katju challenged as ‘self-publicist’ at Nirav Modi UK hearing

Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju was challenged as a self-publicist on behalf of the Indian government on Friday as he gave evidence in the extradition case of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi via a live videolink from India ...

Family of George Floyd to attend Vikings' opener vs. Packers

The family of George Floyd will be in attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Minnesota Vikings season opener against the visiting Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis. Per the Vikings, Floyds family will be recognized following the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020