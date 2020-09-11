Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand HC junks plea against separate exams for NLSUI Bengaluru admissions

Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed the writ petition moved by five Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) aspirants challenging the decision of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru to conduct separate examination by NLSIU.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:07 IST
Jharkhand HC junks plea against separate exams for NLSUI Bengaluru admissions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed the writ petition moved by five Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) aspirants challenging the decision of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru to conduct separate examination by NLSIU. Advocates Shubham Gautam and Baibhav Gahlaut, appearing for the petitioners had urged the court to set aside this decision and to grant ad-interim or ex-parte stay on the effect and operation of the notice during pendency of the present petition.

CLAT is a centralised common entrance text, which is held by a consortium of law universities, for admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in 22 varsities across the country, including NLSIU, Bengaluru. However, NLSIU last week announced that it will hold a separate "online home-based" entrance test for admission into its five year BA LLB (Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21 and not accept the CLAT scores.The varsity had said that its decision is to ensure timely admissions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the CLAT exams have been delayed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

EU lawmakers to block EU-U.K. trade deal if Brexit divorce treaty not fully implemented - official

The European Parliament will not grant its necessary approval to any new EU-UK trade deal unless Britain fully implements its earlier divorce deal with the bloc, an official familiar with a looming statement by European lawmakers told Reute...

Maha govt thinks war against corona over, only battle left is against Kangana: Fadnavis

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government thinks its war against the coronavirus is over and the only battle left to wage is against actress Kangana...

Zoom's mobile and desktop apps now support two-factor authentication

Video-conferencing giant Zoom has added two-factor authentication 2FA to its desktop and mobile applications, giving users the option of adding an extra layer of security to their account beyond a standard password.Two-Factor Authentication...

Former SC judge Katju challenged as ‘self-publicist’ at Nirav Modi UK hearing

Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju was challenged as a self-publicist on behalf of the Indian government on Friday as he gave evidence in the extradition case of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi via a live videolink from India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020