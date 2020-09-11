Jharkhand HC junks plea against separate exams for NLSUI Bengaluru admissions

Jharkhand High Court on Friday dismissed the writ petition moved by five Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) aspirants challenging the decision of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru to conduct separate examination by NLSIU. Advocates Shubham Gautam and Baibhav Gahlaut, appearing for the petitioners had urged the court to set aside this decision and to grant ad-interim or ex-parte stay on the effect and operation of the notice during pendency of the present petition.

CLAT is a centralised common entrance text, which is held by a consortium of law universities, for admissions into undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in 22 varsities across the country, including NLSIU, Bengaluru. However, NLSIU last week announced that it will hold a separate "online home-based" entrance test for admission into its five year BA LLB (Hons) course for the academic year 2020-21 and not accept the CLAT scores.The varsity had said that its decision is to ensure timely admissions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, due to which the CLAT exams have been delayed. (ANI)