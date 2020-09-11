Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge urged by appointee to stop Justice Dept 'corrupt' reversal in Flynn case

A retired judge, appointed by the court to make arguments, on Friday said the U.S. Department of Justice should not be allowed to drop its criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2020 22:25 IST
U.S. judge urged by appointee to stop Justice Dept 'corrupt' reversal in Flynn case

A retired judge, appointed by the court to make arguments, on Friday said the U.S. Department of Justice should not be allowed to drop its criminal case against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn. The Justice Department's effort to drop the case was a "corrupt and politically motivated favor unworthy of our justice system," John Gleeson, a former trial judge and prosecutor, said in a court filing.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington had asked Gleeson to present arguments for why the Justice Department's request to drop the case should be denied. A lawyer for Flynn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, pleaded guilty two times to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s then-ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, concerning U.S. sanctions imposed on Moscow under President Barack Obama. Flynn was charged under former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election to boost Trump’s candidacy.

While awaiting sentencing by Sullivan, Flynn sought to withdraw his plea, switching lawyers to pursue an approach that accused the FBI of setting him up. Trump has said Flynn was treated unfairly in the case.

Democrats have said the Flynn case is an example of Attorney General William Barr improperly meddling to help Trump’s friends and political allies. Flynn and the Trump administration have said Sullivan is required by law to grant the request for dismissal.

The judge said he is “not a rubber stamp” and wants to carefully scrutinize the Justice Department’s request before deciding whether to grant it. Earlier this year, Flynn asked an appeals court to order Sullivan to end the case. The court denied the request on Aug. 31, saying Sullivan had the authority to appoint Gleeson and hear arguments.

Sullivan could still dismiss the Flynn case, or be ordered to do so by the appeals court. Trump has also suggested he could pardon Flynn.

TRENDING

Bare-chested women lock themselves to UK parliament in climate protest

Godzilla vs. Kong: Multiple plot angles revealed, Godzilla looks like beast with violent nature

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

LG launches new Micro LED signage solution for commercial, public spaces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine says U.S. company refuses cooperate over LNG supply deal

U.S. firm Louisiana Natural Gas Exports Inc has refused to cooperate with Ukraine over the supply of at least 5.5 billion cubic metres bcm of liquefied natural gas LNG a year, Ukrainian energy minister said on Friday. Indeed, there was a re...

Eleven U.S. senators urge internet providers to aid student online schooling

A group of 11 U.S. senators on Friday urged the chief executives of the seven largest U.S. internet providers to temporarily suspend data caps and fees for millions of U.S. school children studying remotely because of the coronavirus pandem...

Bahrain follows Emirates and normalizes ties with Israel

Bahrain joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel on Friday, a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East.U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted the news after he spoke by phone ...

Roglic imperial on Tour de France Stage 13 won by Martinez

The slow-burning fight for the Tour de Frances yellow jersey erupted in earnest on the remains of a once-giant volcano on Friday, with race leader Primoz Roglic using its punishing slopes to grow his overall lead. One of the big losers of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020