2 held for thrashing man in southwest Delhi

Police have arrested two men who allegedly thrashed a 28-year old man who had annoyed them with his honking in an effort to move a cow to make way for his vehicle, police said on Friday. The two accused, Gaurav (24) and Ashish (25), were drunk at the time of the incident and also fired shots in the air to threaten the victim, they said. The incident took place late on Thursday night in southwest Delhi's Ghitorni area when the victim, Babu, was returning home. Police said while Babu was on his way home, he saw a cow sitting in the middle of the road. To move the cow and make make way for his vehicle, he honked but when the cow did not move, he stepped out of his vehicle. While he was walking towards the cow, two men came out of a nearby house and got into a heated argument with Babu as they were disturbed by his honking, police said

The accused thrashed the victim with sticks. One of them also pulled out his licensed pistol and fired shots in the air to threaten him, the officer said

A case has been registered against the duo for attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, violence and Arms Act at Vasant Kunj (South) police station, the officer said. The pistol along with 15 cartridges has also been seized, police added.