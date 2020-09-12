Raj: 2 Army officers killed in accident on Bikaner-Jaipur highway

Two Army officers were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident on the Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway in Bikaner district on Saturday, police said. Two soldiers injured in the incident are being treated at a hospital, they said

The victims were travelling in an Army vehicle when it overturned on the highway due to a tyre burst, they said. Defence spokesperson said that Col Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma suffered fatal injuries in the accident. Arun Kumar, SHO of Seruna Police Station, said that victims were taken to the PBM government hospital where doctors declared both the officers brought dead.