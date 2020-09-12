Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil tanker authorities likely neglected crew warnings on possible fire: Lankan court told

The court permitted the Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) personnel to board the oil tanker and directed the authorities to obtain samples from the crude oil stored inside the tanker and the copies of the vessel data records. The court also ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record statements of the 22 crew members, including the Captain, of the tanker, which is currently 45 nautical miles (83 km) off Sri Lanka's east coast.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 12-09-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 12:26 IST
Oil tanker authorities likely neglected crew warnings on possible fire: Lankan court told

The authorities of the oil tanker that went up in flames off Sri Lanka's eastern waters seemed to have neglected warnings from the crew on possible fire on board, a Sri Lankan court has heard. The Panama registered MT (Motor Tanker) New Diamond, a Greek-owned vessel and under charter by the Indian Oil Corporation, was carrying nearly two million barrels of crude oil from Mina Al Ahmadi port in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip when it caught fire off the coast of Sangamankanda in Ampara district on Thursday last. A Filipino crew member died and another was injured in the mishap. The fire was doused in a joint operation of the Indian and Sri Lankan forces on Sunday last. But a new fire broke out within hours due to extreme heat and strong winds. After the second fire was brought under control on Wednesday, the tanker was towed away from the site. According to the Lankan Navy a narrow diesel patch, one km from the ship, was noticed on Monday evening and an Indian Coast Guard aircraft sprayed dispersants to minimise potential damage to the marine environment.

The state authorities sought court's permission to obtain oil samples on board the vessel to carry out tests to verify that the oil leaks visible in the surrounding sea area were those from the tanker. The oil slick near the ship is about 10 to 30 metre wide and about a nautical mile long. During the hearing of the case on Thursday, the state lawyers told the Colombo Chief Magistrate that the tanker's authorities seemed to have neglected warnings from the crew on the possibility of fire on board. They had failed to see the activation of the fire fighting equipment on board the tanker. The court permitted the Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) personnel to board the oil tanker and directed the authorities to obtain samples from the crude oil stored inside the tanker and the copies of the vessel data records.

The court also ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record statements of the 22 crew members, including the Captain, of the tanker, which is currently 45 nautical miles (83 km) off Sri Lanka's east coast. The Attorney General had earlier advised the officials concerned to compile a report of the costs for Sri Lanka in tackling the fire. The MEPA had said it plans to take action against the ship's owner under the country's laws to protect the marine ecosystem.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Iran condemns deal to normalise Israel-Bahrain ties, describes it 'shameful act'

Iran on Saturday condemned the announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel describing it as shameful act. The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the establishment of diplomatic relations betw...

Royals rookie to make first start against Pirates

The Kansas City Royals invested heavily in young arms in the 2018 draft, taking four college pitchers in the first 40 picks. They added the consensus best college pitcher available in the 2020 draft, taking Asa Lacy from Texas AM with the f...

Crews battling California fires head to devastated areas

Smoke from massive wildfires that painted California skies orange was also helping crews corral the deadliest blaze of the year, but despite the progress there was concern that the death toll could mount as crews reach devastated areas. Nin...

Nationals' Corbin aims to bounce back against Braves

Washingtons Patrick Corbin will have plenty of motivation on Saturday when he takes the mound against the visiting Atlanta Braves. Not only is the left-hander looking for revenge from his last poor start against the Braves but hes trying to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020