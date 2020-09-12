CPCB can order environmental audit against Amazon, Flipkart, recover compensation for violations: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has held that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) can consider ordering environmental audit against the concerned entities -- Amazon, Flipkart and others -- and assess and recover compensation for violation of environmental norms, following due process of the law. A bench of the NGT, headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel, asked the CPCB to to take further steps in the matter and to file an action taken report before the next date of hearing, October 14.

The bench also asked the Member Secretary of the CPCB to remain present in-person during the hearing on the next date through video conferencing. The NGT was hearing applications seeking enforcement of 'Extended Producer Responsibility' under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

One of the petitions sought enforcement of the liability against Amazon and Flipkart using excessive plastic packaging material without meeting statutory liability. Another petition also alleged violation by various other companies. The tribunal observed that the statutory regulators were not taking coercive measures including invoking of "polluter pays" principle for enforcing the statutory norms. The CPCB was directed to look into the matter and file further report.

The NGT noted that a report filed by the CPCB on September 4, again mentioned one or another reason for not enforcing the law but does not mention the coercive measures adopted either directly by CPCB or in coordination with the State Pollution Control Boards. (ANI)