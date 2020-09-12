Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to raise removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along rail tracks during Delhi Assembly session

The BJP MLAs will raise the issue of removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along the railway tracks in the national capital during the one-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on September 14, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 17:44 IST
BJP to raise removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along rail tracks during Delhi Assembly session

The BJP MLAs will raise the issue of removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along the railway tracks in the national capital during the one-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on September 14, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said on Saturday. BJP legislator O P Sharma demanded that the session should be extended and be hed for three to five days for discussion on issues like growing cases of coronavirus infection in Delhi.

In a press conference, Bidhuri said, "During the Assembly session, the BJP will vociferously raise the issue of 48,000 slum dwellers ordered to be removed from railway land." The BJP has a clear stand that the 48000 slum dwellers should be rehabilitated in the vacant flats of Delhi government, he said. The Supreme Court, in its order on August 31, directed for removing the 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in the national capital, within three months.

"If the Delhi government fails to rehabilitate the slum dwellers, then BJP will do it and rehabilitate them in the vacant flats," Bidhuri said. The government's agency Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has written to the Railways saying the responsibility of rehabilitation of slum dwellers lies with it.

The Railways will have to pay the cost of land and construction as well as relocation charges to DUSIB if it is entrusted the rehabilitation work, the agency said in the letter. Bhiduri also said the BJP MLAs will raise during the Assembly session the issue of "huge" power and water bills being sent to the people.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Solskjaer says Maguire will retain captain's armband at Man Utd

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will remain captain of the Premier League club despite being given a suspended prison sentence by a Greek court during the close season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Maguire, who joined Uni...

Iran's currency hits new record low against the dollar

Irans currency on Saturday dropped to its lowest value ever against the dollar, and has seen its value fall by 30 per cent since June amid severe US sanctions imposed on Tehran. Money exchange shops traded the Iranian rial 262,000 for a dol...

Ex-jailer’s premises searched in misappropriation of antique coins' case in Jammu

The Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday searched the house of a former jail superintendent here in connection with a case related to the alleged misappropriation of antique coins that were recovered in Kot Bhalwal jail ...

Scientists estimate turbulence parameters over central Himalayas, will help better weather forecast

For the first time, scientists have been able to estimate the air turbulence parameters in the lower troposphere over the central Himalayan region, which is likely to make weather predictions more accurate and help prevent air traffic disas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020