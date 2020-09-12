Four teenaged boys drown in river at MP's Singrauli district

Four minor boys drownedin Son river at Kudar Lamsara village in Madhya Pradesh'sSingrauli district on Saturday, police said

The incident took place when the victims, who had goneto bathe in the river, ventured into the deep water and wereswept away by strong currents, inspector Santosh Tiwari ofGarhwa police station said

Body of one of the boys, Anand Kumar (13) wasrecovered from the river close to Uttar Pradesh border, whiledivers and police are trying to find 15-year-olds Amit Kumar,Rohit Kumar and Rahul Bais, the official said.