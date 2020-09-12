Family members of gangster Mukhtar Ansari booked under Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday registered a case against Mukhtar Ansari's wife and his two brothers-in-law under Gangster Act for illegal possession of the land and for obtaining government contracts on the basis of forged documents. According to police, the accused have been identified as Aafsa Ansari, Sarjeel Raza, and Anwar Shahzad.

The trio has been booked for illegal possession of land in Cantonment Line area of Ghazipur Police station. Mukhtar Ansari's brothers-in-law, Sarjeel Raza and Anwar Shahzad, have also been booked for obtaining government contracts on fake documents. Apart from this, a case has also been registered against Mukhtar's wife Aafsa Ansari for the embezzlement of government money.

Last year, Lucknow Police had seized six weapons and 4,431 cartridges from the residence of gangster Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari.Abbas had allegedly procured six weapons on a single licence, the police said. (ANI)