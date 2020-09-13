West Bengal BJYM secretary sent to 3-day police custody
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state secretary Bappa Chatterjee was sent to three-day police custody by a court in Asansol on Saturday.ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-09-2020 06:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 06:16 IST
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state secretary Bappa Chatterjee was sent to three-day police custody by a court in Asansol on Saturday. He was arrested for allegedly sharing a fake photo of a signboard of Asansol Municipal Corporation on social media.
Meanwhile, BJP MP and BJYM West Bengal president Soumitra Khan and four to five other BJP workers were arrested by Asansol Police yesterday while they were staging a dharna before the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissioner's office. Since yesterday morning MP Soumitra Khan and his party workers were protesting against the arrest of BJYM state secretary Bappa Chatterjee.
On the other hand, police arrested around 35 BJP Yuva Morcha workers in Siliguri while they were protesting against the arrest of their state president Soumitra Khan in Asansol yesterday. (ANI)
