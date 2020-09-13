Left Menu
India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 77.88 pc: Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent after 78,399 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 11:39 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent after 78,399 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. "India continues to report a high number of recoveries exceeding 70,000 every day. 78,399 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 3,702,595 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.88 per cent," said the Ministry in a statement.

The Ministry further informed that 58 per cent of the new recovered patients are being reported from five states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. "Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 13,000 recoveries while Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000 to the single-day recoveries," it added further.

The Health Ministry further informed that 94,372 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Of this, Maharashtra alone has more than 22,000 cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than 9,000 cases each. "Nearly 57 per cent of the new cases are reported from five States. These are also contributing 58% of the new recovered cases. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,73,175 as on date," the ministry said further.

As per the Ministry, five states account for 60 per cent of the total active cases in the country -- Maharashtra (28.79 per cent), Karnataka (10.05 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (9.84 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (6.98 per cent), and Tamil Nadu (4.84 per cent). With regard to COVID-19 deaths in the country, a total of 1,114 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of 391 deaths followed by Karnataka with 94 deaths, whereas Tamil Nadu has reported 76 deaths, the statement said further. (ANI)

