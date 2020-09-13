Left Menu
Burglary bid at shrine in Srinagar city

The police were informed by the 'Intizamiya' (management) Committee of the Dastageer Sahab shrine in Khanyar that some unidentified thief/thieves attempted to break open the donation box for taking away some cash from it in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, a police official said. He said a case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation taken up.

Unidentified suspects attempted to break into a famous shrine in Khanyar area here, police said on Sunday. The police were informed by the 'Intizamiya' (management) Committee of the Dastageer Sahab shrine in Khanyar that some unidentified thief/thieves attempted to break open the donation box for taking away some cash from it in the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, a police official said.

He said a case was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation taken up. A special investigation team has been formed by Khanyar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) to probe the case. The team collected the CCTV footage and obtained the photographs of a suspect in the case to nab the accused, the official said.

The official said while the investigation is going on, it was not immediately known how much cash has been taken away. He appealed to the people, especially those residing in the vicinity of the shrine, to share any information or clue regarding the case or about the identity of the suspect with the police. The police have released the CCTV footage and pictures on social media.

The shrine is dedicated to 11th-century Sufi saint Sheikh Abdul Qadir Geelani..

