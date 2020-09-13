Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha Speaker to convene BAC meeting on September 15: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting did not come to any conclusion on the issues raised by us, therefore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will convene another BAC meeting on September 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:25 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker to convene BAC meeting on September 15: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing a press conference on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting did not come to any conclusion on the issues raised by us, therefore, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will convene another BAC meeting on September 15. Congress leader attended the BAC meeting which took place in Parliament House Annexe and was chaired by the Speaker of the Lower House, Om Birla.

"In today's BAC meeting, we did not come to conclusion on what issues will be raised by the opposition. The Speaker will convene another meeting of the BAC on September 15 and it will be decided on what issues will be allowed to raise," said Chowdhury at a press conference here. "We have proposed the issues of unemployment, the status of migrant labourers and the economic scenario in the country, to be discussed in the upcoming session. We urged the government that our voices should be heard in the Parliament. We want to have discussions on COVID-19, NEP, environment policy, floods, border tension with China. We will continue to raise people's problem in the Parliament," he added.

Congress leader further said that his party and the entire Opposition want to know what is happening at India-China border. "We want to have a discussion on the current situation at the India-China border. It is not only me but the whole nation wants to know it. We want to know the government views on this. We will support the government whatever decision it will take to counter China," he said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Madurai girl's suicide before NEET murder of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, saying the suicide by a Tamil Nadu girl student on the eve of NEET was the murder of the Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao slogan. The 19-year-old Madurai girl and two other medic...

Interstate bus services stand-off: AP, T'gana officials to meet on Tuesday

Heads of the State Road Transport Corporations of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will meet in Hyderabad on Tuesday to thrash out contentious issues that have been hindering the resumption of interstate bus services despite the lifting of COVI...

Two men, known to each other, shot dead in separate incidents in northeast Delhi

Two men were shot dead in separate incidents allegedly by some unidentified persons in northeast Delhis Dayalpur area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Hamid 50 and Farukh 45, they said. The incidents to...

Babulal Marandi criticises Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill, urges state govt to withdraw it

Terming Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill as against the interests of the state, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has said that by getting it passed from Cabinet, state government has betrayed the people.He said the government is bringing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020