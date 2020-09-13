Left Menu
Babulal Marandi criticises Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill, urges state govt to withdraw it

Terming Jharkhand Land Mutation Bill as against the interests of the state, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has said that by getting it passed from Cabinet, state government has betrayed the people.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-09-2020 19:54 IST
Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

He said the government is bringing this bill for land mafias. He also expressed apprehension that that government will try to make this an act in monsoon session of Legislative Assembly.

The former Chief Minister said the state government instead of working for people is busy appeasing land mafia. He said poor will lose their land if the bill gets passed and demanded government to withdraw this bill. (ANI)

