Left Menu
Development News Edition

One of two suspects in highway gang-rape case surrenders before police

A number of demonstrations ensued in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other parts of the country against the incident demanding the Imran Khan government to give exemplary punishment to the culprits and ensure protection of women. Suspect Waqarul Hasan on Sunday surrendered to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and told that he was not involved in this heinous crime.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:23 IST
One of two suspects in highway gang-rape case surrenders before police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One of the two suspects in the gang-rape of a woman in a desolate highway in central Punjab province surrendered before police on Sunday and denied any involvement in the case that has sparked countrywide outrage. The police is yet to nab the prime suspect in the rape of the woman who was attacked and assaulted in front of her three children after her car broke down on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway near Gujjarpura area on Wednesday.

The woman in her complaint alleged that two robbers raped her at gunpoint in front of her children while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car developed a fault. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. A number of demonstrations ensued in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other parts of the country against the incident demanding the Imran Khan government to give exemplary punishment to the culprits and ensure protection of women.

Suspect Waqarul Hasan on Sunday surrendered to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and told that he was not involved in this heinous crime. "A SIM whose data came in geo-fencing is used by my brother-in-law and he has links with prime suspect Abid Ali," Hasan told police.

His mother on TV also appealed to the prime minister to ensure justice in this case as her son was "innocent " and he had surrendered before police after the government declared him as a suspect in this case. Police have decided to conduct his DNA test.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ministers Basharat Raja, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, special assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill and Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani had he declared in a presser on Saturday that the government had traced the "real culprits – Abid Ali (prime suspect) and Waqarul Hasan (his accomplice)" in the case. They claimed that DNA of Abid Ali had been matched which was taken from the clothes of the victim.

Interestingly, the government had claimed that the suspects had been identified through "scientific evidence". The opposition has demanded to arrest "real culprits" and make sure no innocent is nabbed to release the public pressure. IGP Ghani had told the presser that the prime suspect had been identified as Abid Ali, 27, a resident of Fort Abbas of Bahawalnagar, some 400 kms from Lahore.

"Abid Ali's DNA has been matched and police will soon arrest him and his accomplice Waqarul Hasan. Ali was also involved in a gang-rape of a woman and her daughter back in 2013 in his residential area," he said. Ali was caught but later released from jail after the affected family pardoned him under pressure. Police on Sunday also arrested father and two brothers of Ali.

The woman returned from France along with her children a few months ago where she lived with her husband. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government has also been under immense public pressure to remove newly-appointed Lahore police chief Umer Shiekh for his uncalled "victim shaming".

Sheikh had said that the woman should not have traveled late night along with her children. Hundreds of people gathered at Lahore's Liberty Roundabout on Saturday evening to hold a demonstration, demanding safety and security for women.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will take steps to get stay vacated: Maha CM on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government will take steps to get vacated the apex courts interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in education and job...

Huge quantity of banned cough syrup seized, 4 persons apprehended by BSF

Four persons including a Bangladeshi national were apprehended and a huge quantity of banned cough syrup phensedyl seized by BSF during separate raids in West Bengal, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday. It said that...

Death toll rises to 11, over 20 still missing in Central Nepal landslide

Death toll in Sindhupalchowk District of Central Nepal has risen to 11 while 20 are reported missing after landslide triggered by incessant rainfall over-night swept residential area. Preliminary report of Police stated that a total of 11 h...

Rain-triggered landslide kills 11 people in Nepal

A massive landslide triggered by torrential rains in central Nepal has killed at least 11 people, including seven women, and left 20 missing, an official said on Sunday. The landslide swept away some 15 houses in Bhirkharka area of Barhabis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020