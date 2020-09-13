Two PLFI activists nabbed in Jharkhand

Two Naxals belonging to the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in connection with an extortion case, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Hazaribag Superintendent of Police Karthick S told PTI that both the naxals had threatened the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), a government of India undertaking to pay extortion money failing which they will not be allowed to function and their staff will be killed.

The SP both the arrested PLFI activists have confessed that they have threatened the ONGC and other organisations to pay extortion money. He said the police have arrested 15 PLFI activists including their zonal commander Nand Kishore Mahto in last few months.

The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist).