Cop en route to meet friend attacked, injured in C'garh

A policeman was seriously injured after being attacked by unidentified persons with sharp-edged weapons in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Bijapur district on Sunday, an official said. It seems he was on his way to meet someone after a phone call when he was attacked near Midthe village under Toynar police station limits and left grievously injured, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

"He has been airlifted to Raipur for treatment. The role of the person who made the phone call to the injured policemen seems to be suspicious," he added. An official said the policeman was found lying by the road with severe injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons, after which he was first brought to Bijapur hospital and then taken to Raipur.

"His motorcycle and mobile phone are missing," the official added. In the last three weeks, seven people, including two policemen, a forest official and four civilians were killed in separate Naxal incidents in Bijapur district, he said.