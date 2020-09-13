Italian national held with charas in Himachal's Kullu
A 52-year-old Italian national was arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district with 1.63 kg of charas on Sunday evening, police said Claudio Piccirilli was arrested by a team of the Bhuntar police after the recovery of the charas at the Bajaura check-post when he was going from Manali to Delhi in a bus, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. The SP said he had hidden charas in his briefcase.
Claudio Piccirilli was arrested by a team of the Bhuntar police after the recovery of the charas at the Bajaura check-post when he was going from Manali to Delhi in a bus, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said. He said Piccirilli had come to India before the national coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March. The SP said he had hidden charas in his briefcase. He was going to Delhi after staying at a guest House in Manali, he said, adding that a case is being registered and further investigation is underway.
