Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots

He was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots. Khalid was earlier booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the riots. He was also quizzed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier regarding an alleged conspiracy behind the riots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 00:38 IST
Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested in connection with northeast Delhi riots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots, sources said on Sunday. He was questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a couple of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots.

Khalid was earlier booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the riots. He was also quizzed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police earlier regarding an alleged conspiracy behind the riots. His mobile phone was also seized by the police.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those against the legislation spiraled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

