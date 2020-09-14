Left Menu
India has been able to limit COVID-19 deaths to 55 per million population: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Owing to the nationwide efforts the COVID-19 related deaths have been limited to 55 per million population, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:38 IST
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Owing to the nationwide efforts the COVID-19 related deaths have been limited to 55 per million population, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister also said that the cases per million population in the country have also been limited to 3,328 in the country.

"With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths to 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," the Minister said. "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Gujarat. All these reported more than 1 lakh cases," he added.

The Health Minister also informed Parliament about the COVID-19 situation in the country. "77,512 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours in India taking the total number of recoveries to 37,80,107 and recovery rate to 78 per cent. More than 60 per cent of active cases are concentrated in 5 states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," he said.

As per the Ministry today, the number of active cases in the country stands at 9,86,598. The toll due to COVID-19 stands at 79,722 in the country as of today. The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced today.

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid COVID-19. (ANI)

