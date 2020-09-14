Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Special Cell summons short film producer Rahul Roy, documentary-maker Saba Dewan

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, police said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:48 IST
Delhi violence: Special Cell summons short film producer Rahul Roy, documentary-maker Saba Dewan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Special Cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence, which erupted in Northeast area of the national capital in February this year.

As many as 53 people had lost their lives and several others were injured after violence erupted between two groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to the Delhi Police, a deep-rooted conspiracy, which triggered the communal violence, had emerged during investigation of the cases related to the violence.

It has been established that the violence was not impromptu but was conspired with intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the police had said. It had said that the web of conspirators, instigators, and rioters have been identified and several have been arrested in connection with the cases registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Several people have been arrested in the matter so far including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, Gufisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, most of whom are still undergoing judicial custody. Several chargesheets have also been filed in connection with the cases related to the northeast Delhi violence. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

One more COVID-related death in Ladakh, toll reaches 40

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Ladakh has reached 40 after one more patient succumbed to the infection in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday. The 83-year-old patient, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, died in Leh dist...

Hong Kong stocks end higher on fresh vaccine hopes; all eyes on Fed meeting

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday tracking a global rally on fresh coronavirus vaccine hopes, while investors also awaited the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting later this week for monetary policy outlook cues in the worlds largest...

AIMIM General Secretary Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui resigns ahead of Bihar polls, joins Congress

Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, Jharkhand Pradesh General Secretary of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Aftab Ahmad Siddiqui has resigned from the party along with some of his comrades and joined the All India Congress party ...

Belarus leader in Russia on mission to win Putin's backing

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus arrived in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin on Monday, seeking Moscows backing after a fifth consecutive weekend of huge protests demanding his resignation.Flight tracking data showed Lukashenkos plane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020