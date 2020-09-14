Delhi violence: Special Cell summons short film producer Rahul Roy, documentary-maker Saba Dewan

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, police said on Monday. Meanwhile, activist and former JNU student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Special Cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence, which erupted in Northeast area of the national capital in February this year.

As many as 53 people had lost their lives and several others were injured after violence erupted between two groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to the Delhi Police, a deep-rooted conspiracy, which triggered the communal violence, had emerged during investigation of the cases related to the violence.

It has been established that the violence was not impromptu but was conspired with intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the police had said. It had said that the web of conspirators, instigators, and rioters have been identified and several have been arrested in connection with the cases registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Several people have been arrested in the matter so far including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, Gufisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, most of whom are still undergoing judicial custody. Several chargesheets have also been filed in connection with the cases related to the northeast Delhi violence. (ANI)