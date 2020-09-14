Kerala gold smuggling case: ED summons Life Mission CEO UV Jose
ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:48 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday instructed Life Mission CEO UV Jose to appear at its office as part of the proceedings in the Kerala gold smuggling case. A notice in this regard has been sent to him.
Jose had signed the contract between Life Mission and UAE-based Red Crescent for the housing project in Vadakkancherry at Thrissur district. ED officials had earlier asked him to submit the contract documents and all government files in this regard. The case pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)
