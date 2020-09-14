Left Menu
Indian woman jumps to death in Sharjah

Bhawana Ram is believed to have jumped to death from the 16th floor of her apartment building in Al Majaz area, The Gulf News reported. Initial reports indicated a case of suicide, officials told Khaleej Times. Bhawana was married and also had a child, the Gulf News said. Further details are awaited.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:29 IST
