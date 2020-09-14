Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials: 3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee

While there, Dorsey allegedly stole two of their guns, swapped vehicles and forced the man and woman to go with him. At some point, authorities said, Dorsey fatally shot the man and forced his body out of the vehicle along I-24 near Manchester, then drove off with the woman still inside the car. The SUV crashed and flipped, Rausch said. “At that point, Dorsey took his own life,” Rausch stated.

PTI | Nashville | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:10 IST
Officials: 3 dead, 3 wounded in violent rampage in Tennessee

A gunman killed two people and wounded three others in a series of shootings and carjackings that ended with a high-speed chase as he fled police. He ultimately wrecked the car he stole and killed himself, while his remaining hostage survived, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The string of crimes began Sunday morning along Interstate 24 near Beechgrove when Dangelo Dorsey, 29, opened fire inside a moving vehicle, killing one person and wounding another, TBI Director David Rausch said in a news release.

Dorsey, of St. Louis, Missouri, got out of the vehicle as traffic came to a halt on the interstate, shooting a driver in the hand as he attempted to carjack her vehicle, and shooting a nearby truck driver in the face, Rausch said. Dorsey then carjacked a man and woman, forcing them to drive him to their home in Morrison, Rausch said. While there, Dorsey allegedly stole two of their guns, swapped vehicles and forced the man and woman to go with him.

At some point, authorities said, Dorsey fatally shot the man and forced his body out of the vehicle along I-24 near Manchester, then drove off with the woman still inside the car. Officials then located the SUV and a chase ensued, reaching speeds over 100 mph (161 kph). The SUV crashed and flipped, Rausch said.

“At that point, Dorsey took his own life,” Rausch stated. “The female hostage was safely recovered.” The investigation is ongoing, Rausch said. “I want to extend our deepest sympathies to the innocent lives that have been impacted by today's set of events,” Rausch stated.

He also thanked drivers on the interstate for their patience during the investigation, acknowledging that the work by law enforcement “resulted in chaos, delays and inconvenience.”.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial to start in Tokyo without Ghosn

Former Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive Greg Kelly goes on trial in Tokyo on Tuesday, almost two years after prosecutors charged the American lawyer with helping his ex-boss, Carlos Ghosn, hide his earnings. Kelly, who has been on bail in Japa...

Human Rights Watch says aid interference in Yemen must stop

Interference in aid operations by parties to Yemens conflict must stop as it is deterring donors and putting at risk millions of people who are dependent on assistance, Human Rights Watch HRW said on Monday. Across Yemen, the health, sanita...

U.S. ambassador to China Branstad leaving post to help Trump campaign, official says

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will step down to work on President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said on Monday, departing Beijing at a time when the ties between the worlds top two ec...

Putin bestows $1.5 billion loan in gesture of support for Belarus leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin bestowed a 1.5 billion loan on Belarus on Monday in a gesture of support for its leader Alexander Lukashenko, who flew to entreat his patron for help as demonstrations showed no sign of abating.A day after m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020