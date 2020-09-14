Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prominent Bahrain lawyer gets suspended sentence for "inciting hatred"

Abdullah Hashim, another defence lawyer, was charged with spreading "fake news" last year, after tweeting about alleged government corruption and other political issues in Bahrain. The government denies repressing the opposition and says it is protecting national security from groups it calls terrorists backed by Iran.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:17 IST
Prominent Bahrain lawyer gets suspended sentence for "inciting hatred"

A prominent Bahraini lawyer was handed a six-month suspended prison sentence on Monday for inciting sectarianism, in a case rights groups say erodes defence lawyers' freedom of speech.

Abdullah al-Shamlawi, who has represented dozens of political prisoners, including opposition leaders, told Reuters the court overturned a previous sentence of eight months in prison, issued by a criminal court earlier this year. Shamlawi was charged with "inciting hatred of a religious sect" and "misusing a telecommunications device", after tweeting critical views on religious practices related to Ashura, a holy festival in the Shi'ite Muslim calendar, court documents showed.

The appeals court sentenced Shamlawi on the charge of inciting religious hatred and dropped charges of misusing a telecommunications device, he said. Shamlawi, who has been free on bail pending his appeal, was also banned from practicing law for one month.

Mass trials became commonplace in the kingdom - home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet - after a failed uprising in 2011 led by members of the population's Shi'ite majority. Since then, the country has seen sporadic clashes between protesters and security forces, who have been targeted by bomb attacks.

Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), have called on Bahraini authorities to drop the charges against Shamlawi and other lawyers. Abdullah Hashim, another defence lawyer, was charged with spreading "fake news" last year, after tweeting about alleged government corruption and other political issues in Bahrain.

The government denies repressing the opposition and says it is protecting national security from groups it calls terrorists backed by Iran. "That al-Shamlawi was ever brought to trial for these bogus charges demonstrates the judicial harassment faced by Bahraini lawyers who refuse to toe the government line," said Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, director of BIRD.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a category 2 hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NH...

Hurricane Paulette makes rare landfall in Bermuda as Cat 1

Hurricane Paulette made a rare landfall in Bermuda early Monday as a strong Category 1 storm just hours after the wealthy British territory shuttered schools, government agencies and air and sea ports. The eye of the storm passed over the i...

Tennis-Nadal says Djokovic unlucky, but should show self-control

Rafa Nadal has offered some sympathy for world number one Novak Djokovic after his great rivals shock default from the U.S. Open for hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a stray ball. With Nadal absent Serbian Djokovic was a huge favouri...

Fingerlings distributed among Sunderbans fishermen to keep them away from tiger habitat

The West Bengal Forest Department on Monday distributed fingerlings among villagers in Sunderbans in South 24 Parganas district to dissuade locals from venturing into creeks, adjacent to core forest area, to catch shrimps, crabs and collect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020