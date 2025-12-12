Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi Arrested in Iran Amidst Global Uproar

Narges Mohammadi, a renowned Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was arrested in what has been described as a 'brutal' manner by the Iranian authorities.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which bestowed the prestigious award upon her, is calling for her immediate and unconditional release. Mohammadi's arrest is seen within the context of her extensive efforts advocating for women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty within Iran.

Notably, her detention follows the presentation of the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, highlighting potential geopolitical tensions given the relationship between Iran and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)