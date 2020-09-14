Man held for killing homosexual partner

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old and burying his body in a forest in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday. The victim, a resident of south Mumbai, was in a homosexual relationship with one of the accused, he said.

The victim had allegedly threatened to make intimate videos featuring him and one of the accused public, after the latter announced that he was getting married. The victim went missing on August 26, the official said.

A case has been registered under the charges of murder and disappearance of evidence of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the duo were arrested on Saturday..