Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

The Department of Public Safety issued a statement Monday that said only that Ravnsborg told the Hyde County Sheriff's Office that he had hit a deer and did not say whether he reported the crash in a 911 call. The man, who was identified as 55-year-old Joseph Boever, was not found until Sunday morning.

PTI | Siouxfalls | Updated: 15-09-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 00:38 IST
South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reported hitting a deer with his car on Saturday night but actually killed a pedestrian whose body was not found until the next day, state investigators said Monday. Ravnsborg's office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident and did not realize he had hit a man until his body was found. The Department of Public Safety issued a statement Monday that said only that Ravnsborg told the Hyde County Sheriff's Office that he had hit a deer and did not say whether he reported the crash in a 911 call.

The man, who was identified as 55-year-old Joseph Boever, was not found until Sunday morning. Republican Gov Kristi Noem had revealed Sunday that Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash and said the Department of Public Safety was investigating, but neither she nor the agency had provided any details about what happened.

Ravnsborg had issued a statement Sunday saying he was "shocked and filled with sorrow" but also had not revealed details. His office said Monday that he had not been drinking before the crash. Ravnsborg was driving from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield, South Dakota, to his home some 110 miles (177 kilometers) away in Pierre on Saturday night, spokesman Tim Bormann said. Ravnsborg was uninjured.

It took investigators nearly 22 hours to identify Boever's body with a family member, leaving family members frustrated and suspicious, his cousin Nick Nemec said. Boever had crashed his truck into a hail bail near the road earlier on Saturday evening, according to Nemec. Nemec's brother Victor had given him a ride back to his home, which was about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) from the scene and made plans to make repairs on Sunday.

Boever lived alone and had been separated from his wife, Nemec said. When Boever's cousins on Sunday saw an accident being investigated near where Boever had left his truck, they grew fearful that he was involved. They called 911 and the Highway Patrol, but were told to wait to hear back from authorities. They identified his body after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

"I don't know if Cousin Joe was laying on the highway for 22 hours or if they had bagged him up before that," Nemec said. Ravnsborg had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster's Bar & Grill. The attorney general is known to be a frequent attendee of the fundraisers known as Lincoln Day Dinners, hosted by county GOP groups across the state.

Bormann said the attorney general is known to have an occasional drink, but has made it a practice not to drink at the Lincoln Day events.

TRENDING

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

Sony schedules digital PlayStation 5 Showcase event for Sept 16

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

280 kg ganja seized from truck in West Bengal, 1 held

Police seized a total of 280 kg ganja from a truck and arrested its driver in Nagrakata in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, an official said on Monday. The ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 33 lakh, was concealed in 14 packets, the Block Dev...

1,000 firefighters, 15 aircraft battle wildfire in Portugal

Almost 1,000 firefighters and 15 water-dropping aircraft battled a major wildfire in central Portugal on Monday, as strong winds pushed the flames through dense and hilly woodlands. The blaze was in central Portugal around Proena-a-Nova, 20...

Volkswagen completes monitoring in 2015 emissions scandal

Volkswagen said Monday that it has completed supervision by an independent monitor imposed as part of the companys plea agreement with the US Justice Department in its diesel emissions scandal. The company said it worked with monitor Larry ...

Tennis-Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this years U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.Debate raged for months after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020