REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday won the first of several votes in parliament on his plan to undercut the Brexit treaty, though he faces a growing rebellion among lawmakers who say breaking international law would tarnish Britain’s reputation.

SPACE-EXPLORATION-VENUS/ Potential sign of alien life detected on inhospitable Venus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Scientists said on Monday they have detected in the harshly acidic clouds of Venus a gas called phosphine that indicates microbes may inhabit Earth’s inhospitable neighbor, a tantalizing sign of potential life beyond Earth. U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES/ Trump and Biden clash over cause of Western U.S. wildfires as blazes become election issue

WILMINGTON, Del./MCLELLAN PARK, Calif. (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday called President Donald Trump a “climate arsonist” for failing to acknowledge the role of global warming in the Western U.S. wildfires, while Trump said forest management was the key to controlling the blazes. STORM-SALLY/

Sally strengthens to hurricane, threatens U.S. Gulf coast as 'rainmaker' BAY ST LOUIS, Miss. (Reuters) - Louisiana and Mississippi residents were under evacuation orders on Monday as Hurricane Sally churned across the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening to a hurricane ahead of expected landfall on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

BUSINESS CHINA-BYTEDANCE-TIKTOK-ORACLE/

ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S Oracle Corp said on Monday it would team up with China’s ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.

CHINA-BYTEDANCE-TIKTOK-WALMART/ Why Walmart still wants in on the TikTok deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Walmart Inc said it is pressing ahead with its goal to invest in TikTok as Oracle Corp takes the lead in a partnership with the Chinese video-sharing app. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-EMMYS-DIVERSITY/ Not so white Emmys: a blip, or real progress on diversity?

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - From “Insecure”s 20-something women to the Muslim-American star of “Ramy,” Sunday’s Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color. INDIA-NETFLIX/

Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over 'Bad Boy Billionaires' NEW DELHI (Reuters) - An Indian court’s decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations “freezes free speech” and hurts the company financially, the U.S. streaming giant has argued in a court filing seen by Reuters.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/

Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities Circumstances at this year’s U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies.

TENNIS-ROME/ 'A big lesson': Djokovic ready to move on from U.S. Open default

World number one Novak Djokovic says he cannot guarantee he will not make a similar mistake that led to his disqualification at the U.S. Open for striking a line judge with a ball but he remains confident it will not affect his tennis in the future. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy, in Washington.

Sep 15 CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada one step closer to yield curve control with tweaks to QE program With greater flexibility added to its quantitative easing program, the Bank of Canada is one step closer to yield curve control, which is a tool that could reduce the amount of bonds it needs to buy to keep interest rates low.

Sep 15 BRITAIN-EU/BILL (PIX) (TV)

British parliament debates and votes on Internal Market Bill Britain's parliament debates and votes upon the Internal Market Bill, legislation which has plunged Brexit talks into chaos and threatens a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. If the principle of the bill is approved on Monday, the debate moves on to a four day discussion of the fine print of the bill. Decision on amendments and the law's progression to the next stage of approval is expected to be subject to votes.

Sep 15 UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

15 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

15 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results 15 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/WAZE Navigation app Waze announces new features

Waze holds a global virtual event to discuss new features for its flagship app as well as its Carpool server. 15 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Ireland to publish new COVID-19 medium term plan Government to publish plan for how it intends to deal with COVID-19 for the next nine months after the postponement of the final stage of its initial roadmap out of lockdown since July.

Sep 15 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-PLANT-BASED MEAT (PIX) (TV)

Chinese vegetarian company looks to profit from infected meat concerns A Beijing plant-based protein company is hoping it can win people over with its products amid high pork prices and concern over meat and seafood safety, triggered by reports of COVID-19-infected seafood in China. It’s about to launch a new partnership with a local hot pot chain.

Sep 15 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PAKISTAN-SCHOOLS (PIX) (TV)

Pakistan reopens schools as coronavirus cases decline Pakistan to reopen schools, starting with higher education institutions and senior school classes on Tuesday (Sep 15) as coronavirus cases fall. Other grades and primary schools will also progressively resume classes this month.

Sep 15 GLOBAL-ENVIRONMENT/BIODIVERSITY

The UN releases its fifth report on the state of biodiversity worldwide The UN’s fifth report outlining the status of the world's biodiversity is set to be released, outlining what countries can do to protect nature, ecosystems and nature's contributions to people. The report underlines the high stakes for humanity involved in the success of those efforts.

Sep 15 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian students studying online 'pay' for mobile Wi-Fi with trash Students in Jakarta exchange trash with a waste bank NGO to get internet service for their online learning during the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile in Bogor a vehicle drives around remote areas, lending out smartphones and providing free WIFI to students. Schools have been closed since March.

Sep 15 HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

Millions of African children rely on TV education during pandemic Five-year-old Miguel Munene sits between his parents, holding their hands as he watches cartoon characters teaching him to pronounce "fish". Many children don't have the option to learn online during the COVID-19 pandemic - the United Nations children's agency says at least half of sub-Saharan Africa's schoolchildren do not have internet access. A growing number are watching a cartoon made by Tanzanian non-profit Ubongo, which offers television and radio content for free to African broadcasters.

15 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-LATINO (TV) Biden heads to battleground Florida to shore up Latino support

Joe Biden heads to Florida on Tuesday for his first campaign trip to the state as the Democratic presidential nominee. The visit comes as polling in the crucial state shows President Donald Trump with a narrow edge of Biden among likely Latino voters and Biden trailing Hillary Clinton’s numbers in 2016. Sep 15

CLIMATE-CHANGE/NEWZEALAND New Zealand to require financial firms report climate change risks

New Zealand will be the first country in the world to require the financial sector to report on climate risks, its minister for climate change James Shaw said on Tuesday. Sep 15

UN-ASSEMBLY/ U.N. chief to push global truce with world leaders, but COVID-19 means opportunity lost

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will use his annual address to world leaders next week to push a global truce until the end of 2020 so countries can battle the coronavirus pandemic, but he warned that opportunities will be lost because presidents and prime ministers are not physically in New York. 15 Sep 00:01 ET / 04:01 GMT

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA Quarterly IAEA Board of Governors meeting

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting. Iran's atomic activities and its deal with major powers, which the agency is policing, will be on the agenda. 15 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GREECE-TURKEY/EU-MICHEL (PIX) (TV) EU's Michel meets Greek PM in Athens

European Council President Charles Michel meets Greek Prime inister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. They are expected to discuss tensions with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean and situation on the island of Lesbos where thousands of migrants are stranded after a fire burned their camp to the ground last week.

15 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

German health officials hold news conference on coronavirus vaccine research German Health Minister Jens Spahn, Research Minister Anja Karliczek and the head of vaccine regulator PEI, Klaus Cichutek, hold a news conference on coronavirus vaccine research.

15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT SLOVENIA-MELANIA TRUMP/STATUE (PIX) (TV)

Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled near her hometown Artist Brad Downey unveils a bronze statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Rozno, near her hometown Sevnica in southeastern Slovena. The statue was placed on a stump where a wooden statue of Melania used to stand before it was burnt in July.

15 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT POLITICS-PORTUGAL/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

Foreign ministers of Portugal and France meet in Lisbon France foreign minister Jean- Yves Le Drian to meet with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva in Lisbon. Topics on the agenda include migration, the future relationship between Britain and the EU, and the recovery fund.

15 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/ECOWAS West African leaders meet over Mali as deadline expires for junta to name civilian president

West African leaders meet in Ghana for talks about Mali as a deadline they set for the country's coup leaders to appoint a civilian president expires. 15 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INDIA-CHINA/ (PIX) Visit to Indian army's logistic units following standoff on disputed border with China

India's military is bolstering its logistics network in the western Himalayas and stocking up on high-altitude winter supplies to support troops in forward positions in Ladakh region, following border stand-off with China. 15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV) UN war crimes investigators on Syria issue latest report

Launch of report by the Commission of Inquiry on Syria investigating human rights violations in Syria from 11 January to 1 July 2020. 15 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BRITAIN-INSURERS/COURT

London court to rule in test case against insurers over COVID cover A London court is due to publish its ruling on whether eight leading insurers, including Hiscox, RSA and Zurich, were wrong to reject hundreds of thousands of claims from smaller businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic after an unprecedented court case brought by Britain's markets watchdog.

15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT