Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. voting officials scramble in wake of 'misleading' USPS mailer

Election officials in Washington state and Utah told voters they do not need to request a ballot. In Colorado, the secretary of state's office plans automated phone calls to explain that the Postal Service mailer contains inaccurate information, spokesman Steve Hurlbert said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 07:34 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. voting officials scramble in wake of 'misleading' USPS mailer

A voter-outreach effort by the U.S. Postal Service drew a growing backlash on Monday as election officials in several states warned voters that the embattled agency was providing inaccurate information about how to vote in the Nov. 3 election. The statements by officials in West Virginia, Maryland, Utah and Washington state come after a federal judge in Colorado on Saturday ordered the Postal Service to cease delivery of postcards he said contained "false or misleading information" about how to cast ballots by mail.

The Postal Service says it is trying to comply with the order, even though most of those postcards in Colorado have already been delivered. It has asked U.S. Judge William Martinez to reverse his decision. "The intention of the mailer was to send a single set of recommendations that provided general guidance allowing voters who choose mail-in voting to do so successfully, regardless of where they live and where they vote," spokeswoman Martha Johnson said.

The dispute comes after cost-saving measures ordered by new Postmaster Louis DeJoy led to widespread mail delays in August, causing some to question whether their ballots will be handled properly. DeJoy suspended those changes in the face of widespread public outrage. The postcards in question, mailed nationwide last week, tell voters to request mail ballots at least 15 days before the election.

However, several states - Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Hawaii and California - mail ballots automatically to all registered voters. Election officials in Washington state and Utah told voters they do not need to request a ballot.

In Colorado, the secretary of state's office plans automated phone calls to explain that the Postal Service mailer contains inaccurate information, spokesman Steve Hurlbert said. Officials in Maryland and West Virginia also said the Postal Service's recommended deadlines conflicted with their state laws.

California's secretary of state, Alex Padilla, told Reuters he was "deeply concerned" about the potential for voter confusion. "State and local elections officials have had to spend a significant amount of time correcting election misinformation and disinformation," Padilla said. "This USPS postcard, without input from elections officials, does not help."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness; Mainland China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

$19Million investment in forest restoration project announced

The Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage has announced a 19 million investment over four years in an important forest restoration project involving a partnership between the Department of Conservation, iwihap, the Bay of Plenty and Waikato...

Australia lights Olympic cauldron 20 years after Sydney Games

Australia ignited the 2000 Sydney Olympic cauldron on Tuesday on the 20th anniversary of the Games opening ceremony as athletes and organisers looked back in pride at the nations success in hosting the multi-sport event. Cathy Freeman, who ...

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday. While an appeal i...

Three Delhi MLAs test positive for COVID-19

Three MLAs were found positive for COVID-19 in the tests conducted at Delhis Legislative Assembly. The MLAs found COVID-19 positive are Girish Soni, Pramila Tokas and Vishesh Ravi.According to Delhi Assembly Speaker, Ram Niwas Goel, till da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020