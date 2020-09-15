US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

The United States of America has imposed visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria. Saying their actions, seen as undermining democracy, during the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections in 2019.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who imposed the visa restriction, refused to disclose the names of those affected. Similar punishment has been meted to other individuals seen to be manipulating the process leading to the September 19th and October 10th governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

Today, the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on individuals for their actions surrounding the November 2019 Kogi and Bayelsa State elections and in the run up to the September and October 2020 Edo and Ondo State elections » https://t.co/62dsfWOiVB — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) September 14, 2020

In a statement on Monday by Morgan Ortagus, Department spokesperson as quoted said the United States remained committed to working together to advance democracy and respect human rights.

The statement reads, "The United States is a steadfast supporter of Nigerian democracy. We commend all those Nigerians who participated in elections throughout 2019 and have worked to strengthen Nigerian democratic institutions and processes. We remain committed to working together to advance democracy and respect for human rights and achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations.

"We condemn the acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption that harmed Nigerians and undermined the democratic process. As the Edo and Ondo State off-cycle elections near, we urge all stakeholders, including the Independent National Electoral Commission, the political parties, and the security services, to uphold the tenets of democracy and facilitate genuinely free and fair elections, conducted in an appropriately transparent and non-violent manner."