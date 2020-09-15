KCAA Director-General Kibe says Tanzania rejected efforts to end row between two countries

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director-General Gilbert Kibe has disclosed that Tanzania has rejected Kenya's efforts to end the row between the two countries, according to a news report by Kenya.co.ke.

Tanzania and Kenya are at a standoff after President John Magufuli's administration banned Kenyan airlines from flying into the neighboring country.

This was in retaliation to Kenya's decision to exclude Tanzanians from the list of nationals exempted from mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

On Monday, September 14, KCAA's Kibe stated that efforts to discuss the stalemate backfired after Tanzanian authorities pulled out of the negotiations.

Their refusal to end the row was occasioned by Kenya's stand to reject the free movement of persons from Tanzania after the country was flagged as a high-risk nation.

"Tanzania wants Kenya to relax the COVID-19 restrictions before they allow the resumption of flights.

"However, we are still engaged in negotiation with the authorities there on the way forward and we are hopeful a solution will be found soon," Kibe stated.

On Thursday, August 27, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Ambassador Macharia Kamau argued that Kenya and Tanzania enjoyed a good relationship despite the row.

The disquiet between Kenya and her East African neighbors continued to grow after Tanzania beat Kenya into signing a pipeline deal with Uganda's Yoweri Museveni.

Uganda had initially planned to transport its oil through Kenya which hoped to land the deal and use it as a development platform.

Tanzania is expected to earn Ksh349 billion from the pipeline that is expected to create at least 18,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

"It has nothing to do with us. They were always going to build a pipeline," Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau says.