Left Menu
Development News Edition

KCAA Director-General Kibe says Tanzania rejected efforts to end row between two countries

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:00 IST
KCAA Director-General Kibe says Tanzania rejected efforts to end row between two countries
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GilbertKibe)

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) Director-General Gilbert Kibe has disclosed that Tanzania has rejected Kenya's efforts to end the row between the two countries, according to a news report by Kenya.co.ke.

Tanzania and Kenya are at a standoff after President John Magufuli's administration banned Kenyan airlines from flying into the neighboring country.

This was in retaliation to Kenya's decision to exclude Tanzanians from the list of nationals exempted from mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

On Monday, September 14, KCAA's Kibe stated that efforts to discuss the stalemate backfired after Tanzanian authorities pulled out of the negotiations.

Their refusal to end the row was occasioned by Kenya's stand to reject the free movement of persons from Tanzania after the country was flagged as a high-risk nation.

"Tanzania wants Kenya to relax the COVID-19 restrictions before they allow the resumption of flights.

"However, we are still engaged in negotiation with the authorities there on the way forward and we are hopeful a solution will be found soon," Kibe stated.

On Thursday, August 27, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary (PS) Ambassador Macharia Kamau argued that Kenya and Tanzania enjoyed a good relationship despite the row.

The disquiet between Kenya and her East African neighbors continued to grow after Tanzania beat Kenya into signing a pipeline deal with Uganda's Yoweri Museveni.

Uganda had initially planned to transport its oil through Kenya which hoped to land the deal and use it as a development platform.

Tanzania is expected to earn Ksh349 billion from the pipeline that is expected to create at least 18,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

"It has nothing to do with us. They were always going to build a pipeline," Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau says.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lankan fishermen protest Indian trawlers allegedly trespassing sea boundary

Fishermen in Sri Lankas northern Jaffna peninsula are protesting against Indian trawlers allegedly trespassing their sea boundary and taking up illegal fishing expeditions. The fishermen handed a communique to the Indian Consul General in J...

Plodding and powerful, Sally moves in on Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally, a plodding but powerful storm with winds of 100 mph, crept toward the northern Gulf Coast early Tuesday, with forecasters warning of potentially deadly storm surges, flash floods spurred by up to 2 feet .61 meters of rain a...

Alicia Keys to release new self-titled album on Friday

Singer Alicia Keys has announced that she will be releasing her much-anticipated new album Alicia on Friday. The singer took to her official Twitter and Instagram pages to share the release date of the album, which was originally scheduled ...

Afghan peace talk negotiators to hold first direct session on Tuesday

Afghanistan and Taliban peace talk negotiators will hold their first direct session on Tuesday in Doha, officials said, as the warring sides try to work out an agenda and schedule for how to negotiate a peace deal as the United States withd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020