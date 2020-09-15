SC grants interim protection from arrest to ex-Punjab DGP in 1991 case
The Supreme Court Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to former Punjab SGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 1991 alleged murder case of a junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani. On September 8, the high court had dismissed Saini's two pleas including the one on anticipatory bail in the alleged murder case.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 13:41 IST
The Supreme Court Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to former Punjab SGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 1991 alleged murder case of a junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy, and M R Shah sought a response from the Punjab government on Saini's plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order refusing to grant him anticipatory bail in the case. During the hearing, the bench questioned the senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the Punjab government that what is the hurry in arresting Saini after 29 years of the case
Luthra replied that the former DGP having "Z" plus security is absconding
The bench posted the matter for hearing after four weeks and said that Saini is not to be arrested till further orders and he shall cooperate in the investigation. On September 8, the high court had dismissed Saini's two pleas including the one on anticipatory bail in the alleged murder case.
