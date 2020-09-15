Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian patrol confronts Chinese ship in economic zone

The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia's exclusive economic zone in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna waters on Friday night. The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within a kilometer (.6 miles) of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they both communicated to affirm their position and their nation's claims to the area, said Aan Kurnia, chief of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:12 IST
Indonesian patrol confronts Chinese ship in economic zone

An Indonesian patrol ship confronted a Chinese coast guard vessel that spent almost three days in waters where Indonesia claims economic rights and that are near the southernmost part of China's disputed South China Sea claims. The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency detected Chinese ship 5204 entering Indonesia's exclusive economic zone in what Indonesia calls the North Natuna waters on Friday night.

The agency sent a patrol ship that closed within a kilometer (.6 miles) of the Chinese coast guard vessel and they both communicated to affirm their position and their nation's claims to the area, said Aan Kurnia, chief of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency. “We asked them to move out as it was Indonesia's EEZ. But they insisted that it is China's nine-dash line territory. Our officers at the vessel argued with them until they moved out" while Kurnia reported the incident to Indonesian government ministers, he said.

“Finally the Chinese coast guard vessel finally off from North Natuna Sea on Monday 11.20 am,” he said. China's “nine-dash line” delineates its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea. A 2016 international arbitration ruling involving the Philippines invalidated most of China's sweeping claims in the sea, but China has ignored the ruling and called it a sham.

Indonesia does not have a territorial claim to the South China Sea, but a section of Indonesia's exclusive economic zone that includes natural gas fields lies within China's “nine-dash line." Chinese ships have regularly entered the area Indonesia calls the North Natuna Sea, causing tensions between the countries. Chinese ships also regularly patrol off the island of Borneo and near James Shoal east of the Natuna islands, China's southernmost territorial claim which Malaysia says belongs to it.

The South China Sea accounts for more than 10 per cent of the global fish catch and surrounding states have taken increasingly extreme measures to ensure they obtain their share. Stocks have declined drastically amid overfishing and the destruction of coral reefs, to the point that they may be on the verge of collapse, according to some studies. The Indonesian patrol ship, the KN Pulau Nipah 321, has been deployed for such patrols in Indonesia's western maritime zone until November.

The Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry has communicated to the Chinese Embassy in Jakarta to clarify the coast guard's presence, spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah said.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Al Sadd player positive for COVID-19 ahead of AFC Champions League clash

One player from Qatars Al Sadd has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their AFC Champions League match against Al Ain, the Asian Football Confederation AFC said on Tuesday. Al Sadd who are in Group D of Asias elite club competition are s...

Hong Kong to open bars, pools and theme parks after mass testing

Hong Kong will reopen bars, swimming pools and theme parks from Friday as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions after the testing of nearly two million people in a programme organised by the Chinese government found 42 cases.The announcement ...

There should be some kind of self-regulation in media, says SC on "rabid" TV programme

There should be some kind of self-regulation in the media, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while raising questions over a rabid Sudarshan TV program, claimed by the channel as a big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government...

Three drown in river Jharkhand's Palamu district

Three youths drowned onTuesday while taking bath at the confluence of Auranga andKoyel rivers in Jharkhands Palamu districtOne body has been recovered so far, while efforts wereunderway to trace the other two youths, a senior districtoffici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020