Probe firing on tribals by police: C'garh minister to MP CM

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar has written to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking a high-level probe into the killing of a tribal man from Kabirdham district in an alleged unprovoked firing by police of the neighbouring state on September 6, an official said on Tuesday. Akbar also demanded strict action against the guilty.

Jham Singh Dhurve, a native of Balsamund village under Jhalamala police station area in Kabirdham, was killed while another villager Nem Singh Dhurve escaped unhurt in the firing by Madhya Pradesh police on the inter-state border, the minister said in the letter dated September 14. "In its report based on preliminary findings, Jhalmala police have pointed that the MP police allegedly opened unprovoked firing on the two tribals," said Akbar, who is the MLA from Kawardha constituency in Kabirdham.

"I have already written a letter to you (on September 12) in this regard, but so far I haven't received any information about action being taken into the incident. It is a very serious matter of the murder of an innocent tribal and attempt to murder of another one," he said. Despite over a week after the incident, no legal action has been initiated by the Madhya Pradesh government due to which there is an immense resentment among the tribal community of the region, the minister stated.

He urged Chouhan to order a high level probe and to provide necessary details to the Chhattisgarh government. The official said Jham Singh and Nem Singh had gone in the forests along the border of Kabirdham and Balaghat (MP) districts for fishing when they were fired upon by security personnel.