Left Menu
Development News Edition

73rd Raising Day of Army's Western Command celebrated

Finally in 1985, headquarters of the Western Command moved to its present location at Chandimandir. Notably, the Western Command has also time and again, provided succour to the civilian population, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:05 IST
73rd Raising Day of Army's Western Command celebrated

The 73rd Raising Day of the Western Command, the frontline operational command of the Indian Army, was celebrated on Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, Lt Gen R P Singh, Army Commander, Western Command laid wreath at the 'Veer Smriti', Chandimandir, near here, to pay homage to the gallant heroes of Western command.      He also conveyed felicitations and best wishes to all ranks, veterans, civilian employees and families, a defence release said here.             He also inaugurated the facility of a web page based grievance redressal portal at Chandimandir Military Station to further ameliorate and address the grievances of the veteran community

The Command was raised in 1947 as Delhi and East Punjab Command and subsequently re-designated as 'Western Command' in January 1948, it said. In 1954, the headquarters of the Command moved to Shimla. After the Indo-Pak conflict of 1971, Northern Command was carved out of Western Command to assume operational responsibility of Jammu and Kashmir. Finally in 1985, headquarters of the Western Command moved to its present location at Chandimandir.       With 'Ever Westwards' being its clarion call, the Western Army was instrumental in blunting the Pakistani aggression in 1947, 1965 and 1971.      Notably, the Western Command has also time and again, provided succour to the civilian population, it said. Be it during natural calamities or participating in nation building activities, troops of the Western Command have always been in the forefront in providing aid to civil authorities, it said.  PTI SUN VSD RHL

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EEFC arrest 2 lecturers of Kwara State College of Health Technology over internet fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EEFC in Ilorin has arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdulahi Opashola, and Adebisi Ademola, and 28 others over alleged involvement in internet fraud, acco...

Priyanka slams UP govt over reports on proposed 5-year contract for state employees

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that it is mulling a five-year contractual service for state employees of group B and C, alleging that it is increasing the pain of the yo...

London judges rule some insurers were wrong to reject businesses' COVID claims

London judges have ruled that some of the worlds biggest insurers were wrong to reject thousands of claims from small firms battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britains Financial Conduct Authority FCA said on Tuesday. The FCA, which brought ...

Struggling amid COVID, homeless elderly man uses pamphlet urging people to buy handkerchief

Kanshi Ram Sharma lost the roof over his head during an anti-encroachment drive eight years ago. He now lives in a temple near Khan Market here and earns his living by selling handkerchiefs and cotton towels. A pamphlet tied to his waist re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020