Minor girl gan-raped in Ballia, two arrested: Police

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, beaten up and raped by two youths in a village under Phephna police station area here in the district, police said on Tuesday. An FIR was lodged in the case on the victim’s mother complaint and two people were arrested on Tuesday, said SHO Rajiv Mishra of Phephna.

The incident took place on September 9 but came to light on Monday when Lucknow Deputy Inspector General of Police Amitabh Thakur took note of a Facebook post of a social activist, Rajat Singh, on the gangrape, said police. Singh’s Facebook post on the incident was based on a viral social media post in which it was said that the girl was returning home in his village from somewhere when the two boys accosted her at a secluded place and dragged her underneath a bridge, where they beat her up and raped her, they added.

The activist also tagged with his post a viral video in which the girl was seen pleading with the alleged rapists, addressing them as “bhaiya”, to spare her. Taking cognizance of activist’s post calling for the justice to the rape victim, DIG Thakur apprised additional director general of police of Varanasi zone and DIG, Azamgarh of the gangrape through his tweet on Monday, following which Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath ordered an FIR into the incident, said police.

SHO Mishra said an investigation is on in the case. Incidentally, the victim of infamous December 16, 2012 gangrape case, also known as Nirbhaya case, too belonged to the same police station area Phephna in Ballia district.