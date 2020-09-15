Greek PM says time for European solidarity to be expressed in practice
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that Europe needs to show practical solidarity with Greece on the migration issue. The conservative premier also said that the migration issue needs a European response and a new asylum policy. Ahead of an EU summit this month which will discuss tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis said that Athens was ready to enter exploratory talks with Ankara "immediately" on maritime zones if Turkey ended provocations in the region.Reuters | Athens | Updated: 15-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 16:27 IST
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday that Europe needs to show practical solidarity with Greece on the migration issue. "It's time for Europe's support to pass from words into actions, to be expressed in tangible solidarity," Mitsotakis said after a meeting European Union Council President Charles Michel.
The Moria camp on Lesbos island which was devastated by a fire last week "belongs to the past", Mitsotakis said, adding that a new facilty would be built to replace it, with more support and involvement from the European Union. The conservative premier also said that the migration issue needs a European response and a new asylum policy.
Ahead of an EU summit this month which will discuss tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, Mitsotakis said that Athens was ready to enter exploratory talks with Ankara "immediately" on maritime zones if Turkey ended provocations in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- Europe
- Greek
- Charles Michel
- Turkey
- Lesbos
- Moria
- Athens
- Ankara
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact
Turkey's economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown
EU calls for dialogue with Turkey, end to tensions in east Mediterranean
UPDATE 2-Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact
Turkey accuses Greece of 'piracy' over eastern Mediterranean